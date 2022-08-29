Sindh Blues crowned champions

KARACHI: Sindh Blues on Sunday were crowned champions when they conquered Sindh Whites by a huge margin of 288 runs on the fourth and final day of their final of the National Under-19 Cricket Championship here at the UBL Sports Complex.

Blues completed the win when they took Karachi Whites’ last five wickets inside 53 runs as they were folded for only 217 while chasing a mammoth target of 506.

Shahwaiz Yasir, who was unbeaten on 50, added only one run to his overnight score before Naveed Ahmed Khan sent him back to the pavilion. Naveed was one of the two bowlers, the other being Afnan Khan, in the innings to claim three wickets. Aftab Ibrahim and Ziaullah got two wickets each.

Syed Tayyab Hussain, not out on 22 at stumps on Saturday, was the only Whites player to show some resistance with a fifty before he was stumped off Ziaullah. Tayyab hit five fours in his 151-ball 53.

Blues were able to set such a huge total for Whites due to brilliant bowling from their bowlers and captain Wahaj Riaz’s sound batting. Wahaj made 72 and 116 in the match and his second innings century rescued Blues from a batting collapse. Wahaj was declared the player of the final. His teammate Afnan Khan, with 228 runs and 22 wickets, was named the player of the tournament while the best batsman award went to Blues’ Habibullah, the first innings centurian. He finished the season at the summit with 448 runs.