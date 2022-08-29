Shah, Qaiser get cash awards

KARACHI: Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) hosted a reception in Islamabad on Saturday for its top performers who featured in the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Games recently.
The two-time Olympian Shah Hussain, who secured bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games, was the centre of attraction. The PJF awarded him Rs300,000.
Young talented Qaisar Afridi was awarded Rs100,000 as a token of recognition of his hard work and performance against some tough rivals in both the events. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (retd) Asif Zaman also graced the occasion.
