Gate earnings from first T20I will go to PM fund: PCB

ISLAMABAD: The gate money earned from the first T20 International against England will be donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced that all the gate earnings from the first T20 International will go to the noble cause. The match will be played on September 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 7.30pm.

The PCB has urged the cricket fans and followers to purchase the tickets in big numbers once they are made available online for sale the next week to show unity with all those affected by the calamity. The board also asked the cricket fans to support the local and federal governments in their relief and rescue operations.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “We at the PCB express our grief and sorrow for all those affected by the extreme monsoon rainfall and floods, which have resulted in havoc and devastation beyond our imagination, killing over 1,000 and leaving around a million homeless. As cricket unites our proud nation, we stand firmly with the victims and all those involved in the flood relief and rescue operations.

“As a responsible and caring organization, the PCB has always stood with its fans and public in tough, challenging, and testing times. In this regard, we have decided to donate gate proceeds from the first T20I against England next month to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

“I encourage all the spectators to participate in this initiative by purchasing tickets for the first T20I and turning up in big numbers so that we as a cricket family can donate a substantial amount to the fund and show solidarity with those affected by the catastrophe.