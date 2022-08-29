Nasir makes short work of Noor to bag title

ISLAMABAD: The fittest of all the locals Nasir Iqbal made short work of Noor Zaman to annex the $12,000 PSF-Combaxx International Squash title at the Mushaf Squash Complex Sunday.

Displaying the virtues of fitness, Nasir tamed the youngsters 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 in just 32 minutes to add some important points to his PSA raking.

Noor found moving up and down a bit harder and was no match to the agile and fit Nasir. The top senior made the youngster run for every point. Noor though made all the possible efforts to snatch a game but was unable to crack Nasir’s defenses mainly to his slow movement up front. Nasir’s drop from the top of the court was too hot to handle for the youngster.

In the second, some exciting rallies were on display with Noor briefly looking to unsettle his senior opponent. Nasir however recovered fast and was soon seen going 2-0 up. He was even dominating in the third which lasted less than 10 minutes. Nasir's quality was his consistency and his movement within the court. He was relatively quick on his feet reaching every drop, Noor sent in.

Though the youngster was seen sinking in a couple of winners, it was all the more difficult for Noor to bring out any winning magic against Nasir.

“I knew Noor’s limitation and was never in doubt on my win. Noor definitely is an emerging player, yet he will have to work hard on his fitness level to get the required results. In today’s final, I knew well what I had to do and I exactly did that managing an easy win at the end,” Nasir said.

He complained of side strain going into the tournament.

“I was advised against playing the tournament as I was not hundred percent. Yet, I knew that if I succeeded in giving my 80 percent I would go on to win the event. Though the injury was not serious, it required a couple of week’s rest,” Nasir said.

Noor promised to work even harder. “I am new to the international circuit. Hopefully I will emerge a better player from today’s defeat. Whatever are my weaknesses I would try to cover these well in time,” Noor said.

Besides 16 locals, six international players from Malaysia, and Egypt competed in the event. There were also two Iranian drawn in the main draw.

Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmad Qureshi, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training) graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and awarded trophies and prize money to the finalist players. Former British Open champion Qamar Zaman alongside guests from Serena Hotel also witnessed the final.