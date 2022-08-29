Three deaths, 126 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE:Another 126 cases of coronavirus with three deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 520,697 while deaths were recorded as 13,606 and recoveries 504,094.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed that 76 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, four in Rawalpindi, seven in Faisalabad, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Multan, two in Sheikhupura, two in Nankana Sahib, nine in Bahawalpur, eight in Rahimyar Khan, two in Vehari, one in Sahiwal, one in Mandi Bahauddin, four in Sargodha, one in Pakpattan, one in Khanewal, two in Kasur and one case of

COVID-19 in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 11,874,557 tests for COVID-19 in the province. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.