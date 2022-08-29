Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather and scattered rain with humid conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore, it was 35.4°C and minimum was 27.2°C.
