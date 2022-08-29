People thrash robbers, hand them over to police

LAHORE:Citizens caught two robbers, who had escaped after committing robbery in the Raiwind area, and gave them a good thrashing before handing over them to the police.

According to the police, the robbers, who had escaped after robbing the general store on Sui-e-Asal Road, was caught by the general public. The robbers also shot at and injured the store owner on resistance.

Seven die in accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 886 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 948 were injured. Out of this, 556 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 379 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.