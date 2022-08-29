Families protest as police kill two ‘dacoits’ in encounter

LAHORE:CIA police killed two “dacoits” in an encounter in the Chuhng area on Sunday. The relatives of the deceased protested against the police and appealed to the chief minister and the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court to stop the fake police encounters in the City.

According to the police, the CIA police signaled the accused to stop at the bridge for checking but they opened fire. Police also retaliated and killed both the dacoits who were identified as Rehman and Naqash.

While protesting against the killings in Mian Chowk, Green Town, Rahman's father Mohammad Ashiq said that the police brought the accused to their house at Bhatta No. 1 from Ichhara police station and demanded Rs1 million. He said that they had previously given Rs2 lakh to the police in advance.

He said that they could not give Rs10 lakh, so the police took them to Chand Mari Ground near Mian Chowk, Green Town and shot them to death. Later, the bodies were shifted to the Chuhng police area.

The parents of three more youths Farman, Shahid and Danish expressed apprehension that the police would kill all three of them in encounter. The parents of the five youths have demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, and the Chief Minister of Punjab to look into the matter and direct the police to arrest those involved in the murder of Rehman and Naqash.

Pickets set up: A general hold-up was held across the City on Sunday to create deterrence against criminals. Special pickets were set up at crime hotspots, commercial markets, banks and important public places. The supervisory police officers personally reviewed the checking process at the checkpoints and briefed the personnel about their duties.