Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear sir, I have done BA (Hons) 4-year in Philosophy in 2017 with 2.79 CGPA. I tried my luck in CSS in 2019 exam but I was dropped in English subjects. In 2021, I did a six-month computer course, two-month import export course and four-month Chinese basic language course from Punjab University. I need your guidance on some courses: 1) Master in Human Resource Management, 2) Masters in History or Pakistan Studies, 3) MS in Project Management and 4) Hotel Management course.

Please suggest from the above-mentioned courses or any course which you suggest except MBA because I am not interested in business. (Mughees Athar Bhullar, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Bhullar, having gone through your academic profile, there are a couple of options that you can consider within the social science sector. Human Resource Management is an emerging area and if you do well you may find career opportunities both in the industry as well as in teaching. A masters in Hotel Management is also a good option to top up your degree in philosophy and try to make a career in the hotel and tourism industry where social science, understanding of customer relations, public dealing etc., may help you to progress well. I don’t think Project Management is going to align well with your degree in Philosophy and therefore I will not recommend this option. I wish you the best in your plans going forward.

Q2: Respected sir, I am writing to you after I read the advertisement in The News regarding your expertise in career counselling and education. I have a strong academic background in social sciences with a Masters degree in Development Studies, MPhil in International Development Studies and MA in English Literature. In addition to this, I also have a few years of experience, although it is spread across many organisations. I am currently awaiting results for the Fulbright Scholarship programme after passing the GRE exam with good scores. In case, I am selected I will be going to the US for a PhD next year.

Sir, I have been out of job for quite a while and I am also seeking advice for the current and future direction of my career. Therefore, I am looking forward to meeting you whenever it is possible. Please find my resume attached for further details of my work experience and education. (Wamiq Shamsi, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Wamiq, it is good to hear about your outstanding and successful academic career. I have checked your resume and I’m sure you will get a response from the organisation that you apply to. However, I’m not someone who can help you with a job as it is beyond our domain of services which mainly deal in providing guidance and career counselling and help in choosing the right profession. I wish you all the best in your pursuit of the Fulbright Scholarship and I’m hopeful that you will complete your research in the US with excellence.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I have recently graduated with a BBA (Hons) with majors in Finance from SZABIST. The problem is, I am currently confused in deciding as to which post-graduate degree programme I should prefer. I have been also awarded with six papers exemption in ACCA but the problem is the saturation of ACCAs and BBA graduates in the current market of Pakistan. Your kind assistance in choosing the right degree/ programme related to finance or any other relevant field will be beneficial for me and also suggest to me that I should pursue MBA here in Pakistan or from abroad? (Farasat Abro, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Farasat, after going through your academic profile, the first option that you should consider is going abroad for a Master’s degree in Financial Risk Management or Finance and Investment. If funding is a barrier in education abroad, I would suggest that you find a job either in a public or private sector organisation within the financial sector and related to your choice of specialism and work for a few years. This will provide you with an understanding of the major areas in accounting and finance and will let you help to choose a career going forward whether it is further education or continuing the job through professional and departmental courses etc.

Q4: Dear sir, I have done MPhil (Statistics). I need your help in the selection of a job as I have been offered two jobs, one job as subject teacher (Statistics) in a private college, and the other offered job is a government job as LDC. I am confused and tense about which job I should choose. Private job is related to my field and if I get in touch with my field I will be working in any university in the future but If I go for the government job it is totally out of my way and the studies I have done will be wasted and I couldn't grow too early in the government sector. My family members are pursuing me to join the government job as it is a permanent job and it has many benefits when one gets retired. I have to join college from next week while the other job I have been offered on the basis of my deceased father's quota. (Syed Ashar Abbas, Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Syed Abbas, I tend to agree with you that with your Masters in Statistics doing a government job at such a low tier is not recommended at all. Since you have done MPhil, taking up a more respectable profession in teaching is a better option. I’m sure that with a little bit of experience you would be able to apply elsewhere in the public sector and may get a job either through the public service commission or through direct/ ad hoc induction. Which I think would be a permanent job going forward. I wish you all the best.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).