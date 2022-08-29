CM welcomes telethon by Imran

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has welcomed the step taken by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to hold an International Telethon to help the flood affectees. The flood affectees of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab will be greatly helped by holding the telethon, he maintained.

The chief minister urged the people to come forward and help the flood affected families without any discrimination. The CM exhorted the philanthropists to generously contribute their donations to the Punjab CM and the KP flood affectees account, adding that the whole nation should actively come forward to help the flood affectees. Pervaiz Elahi lauded the role of Pakistan Army in the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. He commended that the Army Chief is himself on the forefront for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

The chief minister appreciated the Pakistan Army for timely evacuating and transporting thousands of persons to safe places who were stranded in flood.

LCCI: A delegation headed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nauman Kabir called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and presented a Rs10 million cheque for the CM Flood Relief Fund.

The chief minister appreciated the spirit of the LCCI office-bearers to help the flood affectees. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the trader and the industrialist community had always played their proactive role in every difficult and emergency situations. He stated that whenever the nation had to face any difficulty, the traders. He highlighted that the amount being collected in the CM Flood Relief Fund would be handed over to the deserving, adding all possible resources would be provided for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees. The havoc which the flood wreaked is inexplicable, he stated. The chief minister underscored that entire nation would have to work with a national spirit once again for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. The NGOs and the affluent persons along with the government will have to come forward to lend a helping hand to the flood affectees, he maintained. The chief minister revealed that the Punjab government was a trader and an industrialist friendly government, adding the government lifted the timing restriction ban in order to promote business activities in the province. He disclosed that parking plazas would be constructed near the famous business centres in City, adding a plan had been chalked out to construct a parking plaza in Anarkali Bazaar for the convenience of the traders and the people. He apprised that a revenue record desk would be set up for the facilitation of the traders and the industrialists in LCCI. Nauman Kabir extended an invitation to the CM to participate as a chief guest in the Export Trophy Award ceremony. The CM heartily accepted the invitation.

President LCCI appreciated the CM for doing exemplary work for the welfare of the traders and the industrialist community by lifting the timing restrictions.

The LCCI delegation comprised of Senior Vice-President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice-President Haris Ateeq, Members Executive Committee Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Mian Jabbar Khalid, Momin Malik, Yousaf Shah, Muhammad Usman, Ahmad Faraz Arshad, Maqbool Siddique and Secretary General Shahid Khalil. Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar were also present.

ALERTS Mianwali admin: The chief minister ordered the administration of Mianwali and the departments concerned to remain alert in the wake of flood apprehension.

The chief minister directed to complete all the essential preparations in order to cope up with any untoward situation adding that all resources should be utilised for timely evacuation of the people. He directed to take an effective and comprehensive preventive measures. He directed to maintain surplus stock of medicines, clean drinking water, fodder for the livestock and necessary items, adding that the flow of Indus River should be monitored round the clock. The CM directed the officers concerned to visit the site and review on the spot the river bunds and the safety gates. He directed that the boats, dewatering sets and other necessary gadgets should remain hundred percent functional.