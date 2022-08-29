 
Indonesian knights

By AFP
August 29, 2022

Jakarta: Armed with blunt swords, a dozen would-be chevaliers are put through their paces in a gallant effort to keep alive European medieval martial arts taught hundreds of years ago. But this is not a scene from Game of Thrones or the Adventures of Robin Hood -- it’s a breezy Sunday afternoon in the middle of Jakarta, one of the world’s biggest megacities.

