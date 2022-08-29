White House pastry chef dies

Washington: Roland Mesnier, the French-born longtime pastry chef at the White House whose whimsical confections served five American presidents, has died at age 78, a historical association said.
The culinary master -- who joined the presidential mansion’s staff in 1979 under Jimmy Carter and worked there until his 2004 retirement during George W. Bush’s presidency -- died on Saturday "following a short illness," the White House Historical Association said on its website.
Jakarta: Armed with blunt swords, a dozen would-be chevaliers are put through their paces in a gallant effort to keep...
Los Angeles: New Sony horror film "The Invitation" topped the North American box office this weekend despite...
TUNIS: Japan will cooperate closely with African countries to promote "more resilient" economies, Prime Minister Fumio...
Vienna: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Sunday called on the European Union to decouple electricity prices from...
Abu Dhabi: Oscar beats the summer heat of the United Arab Emirates by working out in a gym, hitting the treadmill...
WASHINGTON: "Keep dancing," former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted on Sunday, lending her personal...
Comments