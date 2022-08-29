White House pastry chef dies

Washington: Roland Mesnier, the French-born longtime pastry chef at the White House whose whimsical confections served five American presidents, has died at age 78, a historical association said.

The culinary master -- who joined the presidential mansion’s staff in 1979 under Jimmy Carter and worked there until his 2004 retirement during George W. Bush’s presidency -- died on Saturday "following a short illness," the White House Historical Association said on its website.