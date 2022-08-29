‘The Invitation’ tops box office

Los Angeles: New Sony horror film "The Invitation" topped the North American box office this weekend despite extremely weak ticket sales of just $7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.
Its estimated total for the Friday-through-Sunday period was the lowest first-place finish in 15 months and came on what Variety called a "catastrophically slow weekend," as Hollywood’s healthy June and July numbers have dropped off in August. Fortunately for Sony, "The Invitation" cost a mere $10 million to produce. "Reviews are poor," analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said, "but that isn’t necessarily a deterrent" in the horror genre.
Jakarta: Armed with blunt swords, a dozen would-be chevaliers are put through their paces in a gallant effort to keep...
Washington: Roland Mesnier, the French-born longtime pastry chef at the White House whose whimsical confections served...
TUNIS: Japan will cooperate closely with African countries to promote "more resilient" economies, Prime Minister Fumio...
Vienna: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Sunday called on the European Union to decouple electricity prices from...
Abu Dhabi: Oscar beats the summer heat of the United Arab Emirates by working out in a gym, hitting the treadmill...
WASHINGTON: "Keep dancing," former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted on Sunday, lending her personal...
Comments