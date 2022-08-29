‘The Invitation’ tops box office

Los Angeles: New Sony horror film "The Invitation" topped the North American box office this weekend despite extremely weak ticket sales of just $7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

Its estimated total for the Friday-through-Sunday period was the lowest first-place finish in 15 months and came on what Variety called a "catastrophically slow weekend," as Hollywood’s healthy June and July numbers have dropped off in August. Fortunately for Sony, "The Invitation" cost a mere $10 million to produce. "Reviews are poor," analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said, "but that isn’t necessarily a deterrent" in the horror genre.