Monday August 29, 2022
World

Austria wants EU to separate electricity, gas prices

By AFP
August 29, 2022

Vienna: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Sunday called on the European Union to decouple electricity prices from those of gas to keep them from rising further due to ripple effects from the Ukraine war. "Electricity prices must go down," he said in a statement. "We can’t let (Russian President Vladimir) Putin decide every day" about the price of energy, he said.

