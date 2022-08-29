UAE’s perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout!

Abu Dhabi: Oscar beats the summer heat of the United Arab Emirates by working out in a gym, hitting the treadmill twice or three times a week. Nothing unusual in that -- except that Oscar is a dog.

As the Gulf’s increasingly fierce temperatures become dangerous to health amid fears over the pace of climate change, those who can afford not to work outside in the blazing sun stay inside in air-conditioning.

And for owners of pampered pets able to splash the cash, an air-conditioned gym for dogs has become an attractive option. "During the winters I used to take him outside, but (in) summers he used to stay isolated," says Oscar’s owner Mozalfa Khan, a Pakistani expat. "Because whenever I take him outside he’s sick because of the heat."