Monday August 29, 2022
World

German gas

By AFP
August 29, 2022

Berlin: Germany is replenishing its gas stocks more quickly than expected despite drastic Russian supply cuts and should meet an October target early, the government said Sunday.

Europe’s largest economy is heavily dependent on Russian gas and has raced to bolster its reserves before winter after deliveries from Russia plummeted following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Last week, Germany’s energy regulator the Federal Network Agency said the country was unlikely to meet its goals.

