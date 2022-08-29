 
Monday August 29, 2022
125th anniversary of First Zionist Congress

By AFP
August 29, 2022

Geneva: Guests gathered in Basel on Sunday to mark the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in the Swiss city, which paved the way towards establishing the illegal State of Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was due to give the keynote address at a gala on Monday at Basel’s historic Stadtcasino where Theodor Herzl convened the first congress from August 29 to 31 in 1897.

