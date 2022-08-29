‘Sight to behold’: Tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch

Seeing a rocket blast off to the Moon is "a once-in-a-lifetime thing to experience," says Joanne Bostandji.

The 45-year-old has traveled all the way from northern England to Florida with her husband and two children for a space-themed vacation, and they’re prepared to make sure they don’t miss a second of the action as Nasa’s newest and most powerful rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time Monday.

"The plan is to drive very early in the morning and get a spot" on Cocoa Beach, she said, not far from the Kennedy Space Centre. "I know it’s going be from a far distance, but I still think it’s going be a sight to behold," Bostandji told AFP as the family waited to enter a park dedicated to space exploration.

Between 100,000 and 200,000 visitors are expected to attend the launch of the mission, called Artemis 1, which will propel an empty capsule to the Moon as part of a test for future crewed flights.

The "historic nature" of Monday’s flight, the first of several as the United States returns to the Moon, "certainly has increased public interest," Meagan Happel of Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism said.