CITY PULSE

Flow
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asif Kasi, Hassan Iqbal, Mariam Waheed, Naheed Fakhar, Sadia Rathore, Waseem Akram and Zaman Baloch. Titled ‘Flow’, the show will run at the gallery until September 2. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
Har Ja Tu
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Lines of Inquiry
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adeel Uz Zafar, Akram Dost Baloch, Ayessha Quraishi, Farazeh Syed, Hamama Tul Bushra, Irfan Gul Dahri, Khadim Ali, Laila Rahman, Meher Afroz, Muhammad Ali Talpur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Munawar Ali Syed, RM Naeem, Rasheed Araeen, Ruby Chishti and Unver Shafi Khan. Titled ‘Lines of Inquiry’, the show will run at the gallery on August 30. Call 021-35373582 for more information.
The Veils of our Soul
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Masuma Halai Khwaja. Titled ‘The Veils of our Soul’, the show will run at the gallery from August 30 to September 8. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Masood’s Fables
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Masood A Khan. Titled ‘Masood’s Fables’, the show will run at the gallery from August 30 to September 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
An Ode to Silence
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SM Raza. Titled ‘An Ode to Silence’, the show will run at the gallery from August 30 to September 10. Call 021-35856030 for more information.
Rediscovered Works
The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asim Butt. Titled ‘Rediscovered Works’, the show will run at the gallery from September 1 to September 15. Call 021-111-111-487 for more information.
Speakers at the Hamdard Naunehal Assembly on Saturday stressed the need for promoting education and improving health...
The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated by the students under the English Access Microscholarship...
The Sindh High Court has recently dismissed the National Accountability Bureau’s appeal against the acquittal of a...
A fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Korangi Industrial Area on Sunday and caused damage worth millions of...
The District South chapter of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl wants to contest the coming NA-246 by-election in Lyari...
Ayesha Sheikh, daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leader and provincial assembly opposition leader Haleem...
Comments