CITY PULSE

Flow

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asif Kasi, Hassan Iqbal, Mariam Waheed, Naheed Fakhar, Sadia Rathore, Waseem Akram and Zaman Baloch. Titled ‘Flow’, the show will run at the gallery until September 2. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Har Ja Tu

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Lines of Inquiry

The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adeel Uz Zafar, Akram Dost Baloch, Ayessha Quraishi, Farazeh Syed, Hamama Tul Bushra, Irfan Gul Dahri, Khadim Ali, Laila Rahman, Meher Afroz, Muhammad Ali Talpur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Munawar Ali Syed, RM Naeem, Rasheed Araeen, Ruby Chishti and Unver Shafi Khan. Titled ‘Lines of Inquiry’, the show will run at the gallery on August 30. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

The Veils of our Soul

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Masuma Halai Khwaja. Titled ‘The Veils of our Soul’, the show will run at the gallery from August 30 to September 8. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Masood’s Fables

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Masood A Khan. Titled ‘Masood’s Fables’, the show will run at the gallery from August 30 to September 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

An Ode to Silence

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SM Raza. Titled ‘An Ode to Silence’, the show will run at the gallery from August 30 to September 10. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

Rediscovered Works

The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asim Butt. Titled ‘Rediscovered Works’, the show will run at the gallery from September 1 to September 15. Call 021-111-111-487 for more information.