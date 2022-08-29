Students of scholarship programme mark Aug 14

The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated by the students under the English Access Microscholarship Programme jointly organised by the NED University and US Consulate General, Karachi.

The event was held at the city campus of the NED University. It was attended by VC Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail, Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer Anastasia Kolivas and Regional Manager English Language Programmes Aisha Amanullah.

The ceremony began with the national anthems of Pakistan and the US to commemorate the 75 years of friendship between the two countries. The program implementer, Prof Dr Sajida Zaki, welcomed the guests and acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the NED University and US consulate for the promotion of equal educational opportunities for underserved children.

The event featured several acts prepared and performed by students. However, the highlight of the event was the role play prepared by students on the theme of ‘conversation in heaven’ between the Quaid-e-Azam and Abraham Lincoln. The conversation revolved around their shared humanitarian ideologies and struggles for the freedom of their nations.