Shoe factory in Korangi damaged by fire

A fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Korangi Industrial Area on Sunday and caused damage worth millions of rupees. It took five fire engines three hours to control the blaze.
According to the fire brigade spokesman, after getting information, fire engines were dispatched to the factory to douse the blaze. The spokesman said the fire broke out on the ground floor of the factory and quickly spread to the two upper floors.
However, he clarified, the firefighters controlled the blaze to stop it from causing too much damage on the upper floors. The fire still caused damage worth millions of rupees because machines and other material on the ground floor was gutted by the blaze.
The fire department spokesman said that a total of five fire engines participated in the fire extinguishing work, adding that it took the firefighters around three hours to control the blaze. He said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Separately, a fire broke out in a private hospital located near the Paposh Nagar area in Nazimabad. After receiving information, one fire engine was dispatched to the hospital to extinguish the fire. The firefighters controlled the fire within an hour.
