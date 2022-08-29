Haleem jailed so he can’t help rain victims, claims daughter

Ayesha Sheikh, daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader and provincial assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, said on Sunday that the entire province is flooded but the rulers have abandoned the people.

Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club, she said her father has never left the people so helpless. “The people of Sindh are calling him for help. However, the incompetent government has put Haleem Adil Sheikh behind bars for voice concern for the people.”

She claimed that her father is facing more than 36 false cases filed by the provincial government. PTI lawyers wing leaders Advocate Abdul Wahab Baloch, Advocate Malik Altaf and Advocate Mumtaz Gopang were also present at the news conference.

Ayesha said that there is not a single department in Sindh that has not been used for lodging fake cases against her father. “He asked questions about the relations between [Asif Ali] Zardari and the Omni Group,” she pointed out. She also said that today Sindh is flooded because the irrigation department is filthy corrupt.

She remarked that the government had started its vendetta against her father when he held a protest rally for the peasants of Sindh on January 4, 2018. She said he was arrested and tortured, and he was booked in a terrorism case when he visited Ghotki in connection with the local government elections.

Ayesha said her father is not feeling well, and the court has ordered to give him a ‘B’ class in jail. “But the provincial government isn’t willing to facilitate him. We don’t demand any favour for him, but the facilities under the law.”