Suspect arrested for beheading son in Surjani Town

The District West police on Sunday arrested a suspect for the beheading of his son in Surjani Town, and two others for the murder of a man over marrying a woman of a different ethnicity.

According to Investigations SSP Arif Aslam Rao, in the case that had occurred on July 18 in the Taiser Town area of Surjani Town, a young man of Bengali origin, namely Nadeem, was shot at least 17 times while hanging from the roof of a house.

Police arrested two suspects, namely Sirajuddin Mehsud and Mairajuddin Mehsud, for killing Nadeem. Officials said the suspects had killed the man for marrying a Mehsud woman named Aliya. Further investigation is under way.

Police also arrested another suspect in a case registered at the Surjani Town police station. On August 4, the beheaded body of a young man was found near the powerhouse in the area. He was the only son of his parents and was identified as Afzal.

Officials arrested the man’s father, namely Usman. Police said the suspect had arrived in Karachi from Lodhran. According to the arrested suspect, his son had illicit relations with his stepmother. Further investigation is under way.