Police set up flood relief camps across province

On the directives of the Sindh police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, the police have set up flood relief camps across the province. A spokesperson for the police said Security and Emergency Services Division DIG Dr Maqsood Ahmed has been appointed as the focal person of the flood relief camps. The Flood Crisis Management Centre of the police has been constituted at the SSU headquarters that will be functional round the clock.

Medical camps have also been organised by the security division at various places, in which flood-hit people are being provided with free medical check-ups and medicines are being distributed among them. The flood-affected people can contact the Flood Crisis Management Centre to seek any sort of assistance through contact numbers 03009111115, 02199244650 and 02199244645.

PTCL’s initiative

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) group has set up medical centres for flood-affected people. In a statement issued, the group said its centres were located in Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Hyderabad, Malir Karachi and Quetta. The centres would treat people injured in flood-related accidents and those who would fall ill due to water-borne diseases.

A spokesman for the PTCL said that heavy rains and flooding had caused irreparable losses to life and property across the length and breadth of the country, laying waste to large swathes of settlements, bazaars, standing crops and urban centres in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh.

Responding to the emergency, the PTCL Group in an endeavour to support the disaster-struck communities is extending its medical facilities to the affected communities, the statement read.

Speaking on the initiative, Shoaib Baig, the group chief people officer of PTCL and Ufone said: “Being Pakistani companies, PTCL and Ufone feel great responsibility to stand by our people during this hour of great anguish caused by the recent floods. We are taking all possible measures within our reach to bring some comfort and solace to our distressed brethren.”