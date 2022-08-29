Man booked for rape of 12-year-old disabled girl in Korangi

The Zaman Town police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly subjecting a 12-year-old disabled girl to rape in the Korangi area of the city.
According to the spokesman for the District Korangi police, they had received an information about the rape of a mentally challenged girl some three days ago.
The spokesman said the minor’s family had identified the suspect, following which the police took action and attempted to arrest the suspect, but the suspect fired shots into the air to avoid arrest.
The police managed to arrest him and also seized the 9mm pistol found on him. The suspect has been identified as Altaf Hussain, son of Ashiq Hussain Butt. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.
