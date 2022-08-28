Ex-PM addressing a public rally in Jhelum on August 28, 2022. Twitter

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said the ‘band of thieves’ should open their ears and listen that “the struggle will continue till real freedom, no matter it is flood or a war.”



Addressing a rally in Jhelum, the former premier said due to the floods, people were suffering in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab. He said the incumbent government should talk to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for relief because floods had wreaked havoc across the country.

While reacting to the government’s allegations that the PTI wanted to jeopardise the IMF deal, Imran Khan said, “Miftah Ismail is saying that we want to make the IMF programme fail. But how will the provinces generate surplus after all the destruction caused by the rains?”

He added that the PTI government had urged the IMF for some relief when Covid-19 hit the country. Now Miftah should talk to the Fund and ask for relief. “Don’t fear the white skin, ask them for relief in the wake of destruction caused by the floods,” he told the finance minister.



The PTI chief said: “There is a campaign going on against us in newspapers. However, I have been fighting for real freedom against those who looted the country for 30 years. I am fighting for the supremacy of law in the country.

“Our struggle will continue even in the face of floods and wars; our struggle will continue until we achieve true freedom,” the PTI chairman added.

Continuing his speech, Imran Khan said he would help the flood victims in every possible way, but would not spare the ‘thieves’.

The former prime minister also questioned the government what it was doing for the nation as the flood warning had come a long time ago. “The government was hatching conspiracies instead of making policies to deal with the floods,” he added.

About the Sharif and Zardari families, Khan claimed that Pakistan was at the top before they ruled Pakistan. “Nawaz Sharif looted the country and is now telling us what to do,” he added.

While berating the allied parties, Khan claimed that they did not know how to run the government and that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had been imposed on the nation. Khan said the conspiracy was not against him but to weaken the country’s democracy, adding that the government was cornering the PTI and trying to make him ineligible.

He claimed the allied parties were scared of the elections because the PTI would beat them.

He announced organising a telethon on Monday to collect donations for the flood affected people of the country. Sania Nishtar would head the relief and rescue fund, collected via telethon, he added.

The PTI chief said “we are passing through testing times right now I believe that we will emerge successful.” He said overseas Pakistanis had always stepped up, may it be the floods of 2010 or the Kashmir earthquake in 2005.

He said that the country would have to construct more dams to save people from such devastation in future. The PTI government had started construction of 10 dams, which would become operational in near future. Dams could turn the calamity into a blessing, he added.

The PTI chief said he had only talked about legal action against people responsible for illegal actions against the PTI workers and leaders, and he was charged with terrorism.

He added that the inflation rate in their time was 16pc, which had jumped over 40pc in the last four months.