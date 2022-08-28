DG for action against FDA dues defaulters

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Dr Zahid Ikram has directed that no public complaint be pended in any section of this institution.

Presiding over a meeting to review the disposal of public complaints, Dr Zahid asserted that immediate action should be taken on every complaint to make FDA a complaint-free body.

He said: “Provision of relief to the public should be prioritized and no lethargy would be tolerated. In-charge officers should be vigilant about the working of their subordinates. Immediate action should be taken on the complainants against illegal housing schemes, unauthorized constructions encroachments and land grabbers.”

The Director General stressed expediting the recovery campaign for the recovery of 100% of the defaulters by taking department action without any discrimination. He also directed the adoption of a mechanism to check illegal commercialisation in the FDA-controlled housing colonies and markets, ensuring the protection of the FDA land. He said audit observations be implemented for maintaining financial discipline and urged to follow financial rules & regulations to settle land affairs.

Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj, Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar, Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chattha, Deputy Director Katchi Abadies Ch Ashraf and other officers were also present in the meeting.

RPO FOR SOLVING TRADERS’ ISSUES: To improve the law and order in the city, problems of the business community will be solved on a priority basis.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moin Masood said this during his visit to the Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, where President of the Chamber Chaudhry Shafique Anjum, Group Leader Mian Zafar Iqbal, and other officials and members were also present.

The RPO said that in consultation with traders, the security of business centres will be improved so that people can do business without fear.

He further said that to improve the flow of traffic in the city, traffic wardens will also be posted at the rush hour points besides activating closed signals.

Later, RPO visited the police lines along with CPO Umar Saeed Malik and checked the facilities provided to employees in Haseeb Shaheed Mess, Water Filtration Plant, Recreation Hall, and Canteen.

MATRIC RESULT ON 31ST: The results of the Matriculation Class 10th and Composite Annual 2022 examination conducted by the Education Board Faisalabad will be announced on 31st August. Apart from this, the results of class 9th annual 2022 will be announced on 19 September 2022 at 10am.

According to Secretary Board Dr Salim Taqi Shah, the results will be uploaded on the website of Education Board Faisalabad www.bisefsd.edu.pk, and will also be available on CDs, the price of which has been fixed at Rs 200 per CD.

Booking of CDs of Matric examination results is on 30th August 2022, while booking of CDs of class 9th examination is till 16th September 2022 at bank branches nominated by the board, UBL Kotwali Road, Faisal. A booking facility will also be available at Abad Branch and UBL Board Branch.

PFA SEIZES UNHEALTHY OIL: FAISALABAD: A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), acting on a tip-off, seized a tanker supplying unhealthy oil at Bawa Chak Stop at 3pm on Saturday. According to PFA, 15,000 litres of non-traceable and harmful oil were prepared from animal fats and wastes. The adulterated oil was destroyed in the presence of the police and a case was registered

FIVE MORE INFECTED WITH COVID-19: Five more people were infected with COVID-19 on Saturday. A spokesperson for the health department said the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,366 in the district and 262 tests for corona were conducted in public and private sectors during the last 24 hours. He said 29,126 patients had recovered from the disease while the total active cases in Faisalabad reached 112.