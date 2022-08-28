 
Sunday August 28, 2022
National

Lalamusa: Govt to rehabilitate flood victims, says Kaira

August 28, 2022

LALAMUSA: Advisor to the PM on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said the government has decided to utilise all the resources to rehabilitate the flood victims. Instead of doing politics, we should unite and help the calamity-hit people, he added.

