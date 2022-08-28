Centre finds flaws in KP’s economic management

ISLAMABAD: Following KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra’s letter to Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail just ahead of the IMF’s executive board meeting, the centre has highlighted some serious flaws in the economic management of PTI-led KP government whereby revenue receipts of Rs144 billion have grossly been inflated.

Miftah Ismail and Taimur Khan Jhagra are scheduled to meet in Islamabad Monday to sort out differences on demands of the provincial government like Net Hydel Profit (NHP), PEDO and Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) amount and immediate provision of Rs100 billion after flash floods in parts of the province. Official sources said that the IMF staff did not so far take up this issue with the Finance Ministry and if executive board members raised the issue, the IMF staff mission would respond it.

The sources said that the PTI leadership had contacted the Punjab finance secretary to write same letter the federal finance minister. He was reportedly told that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would take decision about dispatching the letter to the IMF staff at an appropriate time. However, Punjab’s bureaucracy refused to write to the federal government.

When contacted, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail confirmed that he would be holding a meeting with the KP’s finance minister Monday at 11am to discuss all issues raised in his letter. On other hand, the sources said that the KP government should review its stance, as if NHP was not given by the PTI-led government in last three and half year rule, how the PTI could justify it now. With regard to provision of money for ex-FATA and TDPs, they said that only the federal government had provided money but now it had the right to inquire from the province that how many posts had been created against the disbursed money. They were of the view that the federal government had decreased allocation from Rs21 billion to Rs15 billion when even the KP government did not release a penny for TDPs or ex-FATA areas.

They said when the province was collecting tax revenue of just Rs30 billion and obtaining a major chunk of its budgetary resources from the center, they should not make much hue and cry.

On the issue of inflating revenue receipts of Rs144 billion for budget making, the official sources said that the KP government had included receipts in their budget which were either illegitimate receipts or were gross over-estimation. They said a ways and means advance of Rs25 billion had been booked as a receipt of the government although this was a temporary advance and had to be settled within the financial year. They said the operational shortfall of Rs49.2 billion had been used as a financing item for the budget, adding this was not an actual receipt. They said domestic debt of Rs50 billion had been estimated which was unlikely to be realized.

Another receipt item, they said was financing from pension fund profit of Rs10.0 billion. They said the profit from the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) of Rs10.0 billion had also been included as a receipt of the government. The government will eat up the resources set aside for liabilities of civil servants, they said. The sources these all items meant that receipts had been inflated by Rs144 billion to artificially increase the size of budget for 2022-23 under the PTI-led regime.