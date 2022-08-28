PMC assesses MDCAT venues

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Saturday issued a statement regarding the schedule of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022 and advised the candidates to keep visiting the website for updates. “Keeping in view the ongoing flood situation across the country, the National Medical Authority is carrying out an assessment of the examinations venues,” the PMC said in a statement. The MDCAT exam is scheduled to start from September 7 to 30, 2022.

The PMC said after due diligence and venue evaluation, the test would be rescheduled and in case of any rescheduling, the candidates would be informed accordingly. “Please visit the PMC website for the updates,” it told the candidates.