Rabbani wants political vendetta set aside to face natural calamity

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that it is unfortunate that in such a testing situation, the political vendetta should be put aside to protect national security and the country’s fragile economy.

While reiterating his proposal for the ‘political ceasefire’ at such a challenging time, Raza Rabbani said, “The attempt to jeopardize the IMF loan by the PTI, which was signed by the then federal government, and though I do not support the IMF agreement in any case but for the sake of the country and set my opposition aside.”

He expressed his concerns over keeping the party politics on priority instead of focusing on the provision of relief to the flood victims. Former chairman Senate also reiterated his call for the ‘political ceasefire’ till the country is facing severe natural calamity.