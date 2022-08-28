Rybakina unhappy over rankings snub

NEW YORK: Elena Rybakina accused women’s tennis of “weak” leadership on Friday for stripping Wimbledon of rankings points due to the championship’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus.

Rybakina realised a lifelong dream last month when she claimed a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon final to claim her first Grand Slam title.

But speaking ahead of the US Open on Friday, Rybakina said she doesn’t feel as if her career has benefited from the boost that would normally come with her Wimbledon crown.