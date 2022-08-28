Tayyab Ikram to vie for FIH Presidency

ISLAMABAD: Belgian Marc Coudron and Mohammad Tayyab Ikram, former Pakistani who now resides in Macao, will battle it out for the position of the FIH Presidency in the November 5 elections.

Four positions as EB Members of the FIH Executive Board will be elected at the Congress, or five if current Board Member Mohammad Tayyab Ikram is elected as President. The mandates of the EB members who will be elected will run until the 2026 FIH Congress. If there is a fifth position as EB Member to be elected, the term of office of that member will be of two years to take over the remaining two years of Mohammad Tayyab Ikram as an EB Member.

The duration of the term of the new FIH President will be of 2 years, in order to complete the mandate of previous FIH President Dr Narinder Batra who resigned on July 18.