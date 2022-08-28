An seizes two-stroke lead at storm-hit Canadian Women’s Open

OTTAWA: South Korea’s An Na-rin fired a six-under par 65 to grab a two-stroke lead when darkness halted Friday’s rain-hit second round of the LPGA Canadian Women’s Open.
The 26-year-old rookie, whose best season finish was third at Carlsbad in March, shook off a storm delay and hasn’t made a bogey over the first 36 holes at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to stand on 13-under 129.
“I don’t have experience winning in the US,” An said. “But I do have some experience in Korea, so it’s not an unfamiliar feeling.
