Corporate sector keen to back spectacular Arshad

KARACHI: A senior official of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Saturday conceded that the corporate sector has shown keen interest in athletics following Arshad Nadeem's gold-winning performances in the recently held Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games.

“Yes an overwhelming response from the corporate sector has been seen after his exploits in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games,” AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar told 'The News' in an interview.

“In the past no one could even think about backing athletics. When Arshad finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics, the corporate sector started taking interest. However it was not that large-scale but when Arshad claimed back-to-back golds in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games, the response of the corporate sector was unprecedented,” Zafar said.

“It's good for Arshad as well as for athletics in general,” Zafar was quick to add.

About future plans, Zafar said that the federation is in contact with a few companies and in case of a solid outcome it would plan how many athletes of the mainstream could be sent abroad for training.

“Yes we have a young bunch also including Shajar Abbas, Abdul Moeed Baloch, Shehroz, Yasir and a few others and we definitely would like to train them properly. We hope that we will be able to find ways and means to back our top lot, including Arshad, who is in top priority,” Zafar said.

The AFP also plans to discuss this with the state and how it could contribute to the AFP future plans. “Definitely we will also meet with the government and will discuss how much it could back us. Because of floods the government's main focus is now on that side and once the situation will get normal then we will interact with it in order to reach a level when we will be able to back foreign training of our top talent,” he said.

Arshad created ripples when he annexed back-to-back titles in England and Turkey days after he had finished fifth in the World Championship in the US in July.

The AFP is already planning to treat and train Arshad in Germany in future. It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad is carrying an elbow injury and he was seen feeling pain after every throw during his record-breaking performance in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Arshad's next targets are the Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Asked whether any other athlete of Pakistan can qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Zafar was not quite sure. “I don't think so,” he said. “Yes if properly trained then some may press for seats in the 2028 Olympics.”

He said that the decision to send a woman athlete to the 2024 Paris Olympics on a wild card will be made after a national event which the federation plans in future.

“Actually we plan to hold a national event in October in Quetta but it is not yet clear following floods how much the event will be backed by the provincial government. If we are able to hold a national event then it will give us a clear idea whether we have any female athlete who could avail a wild card for Olympics,” Zafar said.

Zafar said it would be a dream if an exclusive international-level facility is established for athletics.

“Arshad has been saying at every forum that they will need exclusive facilities for athletics and standard equipment. And if it happens then it will be a dream come true,” Zafar concluded.