Petersen, Dussen keep England at bay

MANCHESTER: South Africa’s Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen batted through an entire session to frustrate England’s bid for a series-levelling win with more than two days to spare in the second Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Proteas were 141-3 in their second innings at tea on the third day, still 123 runs adrift of England’s first innings 415-9 declared – a total built on Ben Foakes’s 113 not out and Ben Stokes’s 103, his first hundred since being appointed England captain.

But considering Petersen (42 not out) and Van der Dussen, unbeaten on 41 despite batting with a finger injury to his left hand, had come together before lunch, with South Africa 54-3, their unbroken stand of 87 was a gutsy effort.

England’s frontline pace trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson had all taken a wicket apiece before lunch to leave South Africa 88-3, with Petersen then 20 not out and van der Dussen 14 not out.

Stokes, who brought on part-time off-spinner Joe Root to open the bowling Saturday, with the pitch taking turn and also used slow left-armer Jack Leach either side of lunch, rang the changes in a bid to take a fourth wicket ahead of the new ball.