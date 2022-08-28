Kremlin makes it easier for Ukrainians to live, work in Russia

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing Ukrainian passport holders who have entered Russia since Kremlin´s offensive to live and work in the country indefinitely. Up until now, Ukrainians could only stay in Russia for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period. To stay longer or to work, one had to get special authorisation or a work permit.

The new measure allow Ukrainian citizens and people from Ukraine´s separatist eastern regions that Russia recognises as independent to work in Russia without a work permit and to live in the country "without a time limit," according to the temporary decree published on Saturday.

To be eligible, applicants will have to be fingerprinted, photographed and undergo a test for drugs and any infectious diseases.

The decree also forbids the deportation of Ukrainian citizens, except for those released from prison or those deemed to pose a threat to Russia´s security.

In another decree, Putin ordered social payments be made available to vulnerable persons, including pensioners, handicapped or pregnant women, who left Ukraine or the separatist territories because of the offensive.