UN condemns air strike in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA: The UN children´s agency Unicef on Saturday condemned an air strike that "hit a kindergarten" in Ethiopia´s Tigray region, killing at least four people including two children.

Friday´s strike in the Tigray capital Mekele came days after fighting erupted on the region´s southern border between government forces and rebels, ending a five-month truce.

"Unicef strongly condemns the air strike ... (that) hit a kindergarten, killing several children, and injuring others," Unicef´s executive director Catherine Russell said on Twitter.

The Tigray People´s Liberation Front (TPLF) that controls the northern region said the air raid demolished a kindergarten and hit a civilian residential area, claims the government denied.