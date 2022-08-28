Unknown caller booked for harassing journalist

HARIPUR: Police here on Saturday booked an unknown caller for allegedly intimidating and harassing a journalist.
Waqar Ali, a correspondent of an Urdu daily, approached the City Police Station with a complaint stating that on Friday night at around 1am, someone who introduced himself as Usman Khan, from Khalabat Township, called him by a mobile phone.
The caller, according to the complainant, warned him to avoid giving coverage through his newspaper and social media pages to a local political family known as the Jehazon Wala Group of tehsil Ghazi, as, according to the caller, the group was a rival of his friends.
When he tried to explain that giving coverage to each of the political parties, politicians and individuals was his professional obligation, the caller started behaving rudely and threatened him of dire consequences. The caller, according to the complainant, reminded him of the fate of two local journalists Bukhshish Elahi and Sohail Khan who were assassinated during 2017 and 2018, respectively.
