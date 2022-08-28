Aid organisations urged to help flood victims

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Pakistan Boys Scouts Association Sardar Waqar Shahzad has appealed to the national and international aid organisations to come forward and help the flood victims in Pakistan.

He also appealed to the general public to donate food, tents, blankets, clothes, medicine, and transport to their nearest affected people. “I appeal to the youth and direct Pakistan Boys Scouts to volunteer and offer a helping hand, in establishing camps, giving first aid, distribution and transporting material and help to keep the national morale up, keeping their own safety paramount,” he added.

He also asked the government to take the climate change issue seriously and make long-term planning for flood prevention.

The government should prepare, implement and maintain flood mitigation and recovery plans, on national and district levels, he added.

“Our flood forecast, detection, notification systems need to be improved and integrated with weather forecast systems to respond at earliest during such national level emergencies. We need to make more resilient infrastructure and develop building codes to avoid catastrophes in future. We need to learn from disasters and accidents, and take steps to avoid the same in future,” he added.