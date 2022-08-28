CDA chairman orders renovation of 900 years old Sarai for tourists

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younas on Saturday issued directives for restoration and renovation of an old 'Sarai' (inn) located in Sarai Kharbooza near G.T Road in rural area of the federal capital.
The CDA Chairman visited the site of ‘Sarai’ (inn) and ordered immediate start of repair and restoration work of an old heritage.
He also constituted a committee which will assistance concerned department, will monitor restoration of ‘Sarai’ and open the old heritage for tourists. The ‘Sarai’ is in really bad shape as the site never caught sight of archaeologists.
The chairman was told Mughal Emperor Jahangir also mentioned in his memories that he once stayed at 900 years old ‘Sarai’ while traveling on the route during the years 1605.
