ABP&AW collects donations for flood victims

Rawalpindi : Always on the forefront to mark Independence Day celebrations and play its role, Association of Business Professional and Agriculture Women (ABP&AW) held its monthly meeting here at a Rawalpindi Gymkhana here on Saturday.

The association planned the event in August to keep Pakistan Day celebrations in mind but because of the severe flooding in Pakistan and to help the flood victims and affectees, donations in cash and kind were also collected from the members.

The enthusiast members showcased the high spirit of patriotism to help the affectees in liaison with Pakistan Army. Last two Ayahs from Surah e Baqara were recited for the safety of our fellow citizens from flood living in all provinces of Pakistan.

President of ABP&AW Rawalpindi Islamabad Tahmeena Malik after welcoming the guests briefed them about the Association, which was founded in 1954. It is working for Education, Health, Poverty alleviation that includes women’s empowerment. With a credit scheme that was initiated in 1992, is the most successful for those, who want to become empowered and support their families. “We manage giving loans to women without mark up, all through private donations.

Another initiative that they have started is Kitab Dost which was first started by KPK Chapter of AB& AW, which was a great success on mobile Rikshaw. The same idea was replicated here in Rawalpindi and we have been to many schools,” she said. Entrepreneur Women had also set up their stalls of embroidered clothes, baby woollen clothes, painted pottery, handmade jute and cloth purses, homegrown plants and cacti etc. Chief Guest on the occasion was Sufia Shahid Haq.

She was a renowned TV anchor hosting morning shows on PTV for many years and then she joined Hashoo Group as VP Media and Communications. She has been doing extensive social work for many organizations including setting up 27 free libraries in under privileged schools under ‘Kitab Dost’.

Recently she launched a short story book for children, ‘From Grandma with Love’ on August 14th. Sufia Shahid shared some chapters of her life, reminiscing of the sacrifices our ancestors have given for this country. They have given their sweat and blood for the creation of Pakistan and we on the other hand, what we are doing for the country.

She was of the view that those who are free and have good health should come out of their comfort zone to give some time for those who needs education and are underprivileged. We should use our leisure time for the betterment of the country. She advised not to waste time on social media as time is the most precious thing we have with us. “We are answerable to Allah as to how we utilised our time for the betterment of lives of our deserving citizens. We should understand the fact that we as an individual is unique in the whole universe and you can unleash that power to make lives better for others,” she said. Nasreen Iqbal an Educationist said that we should make a consensus to build several dams in the country to avoid such disasters in the country. We should plan for better infrastructure which can withstand heavy flooding and torrential rains in future. This is the mandatory for the survival of our fellow citizens who are now helpless and in dire need of our support.

Later, the President ABP&AW Tahmeena Malik presented the souvenir to the chief guest and the program concluded with the members singing the National Anthem.