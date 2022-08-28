30 suspects held during combing operation, raids

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have rounded up 30 suspects during search and combing operations in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police stations and raids conducted at the hideouts of the gangsters, police said.

On the directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

A comprehensive search and combing operation was conducted in the PS Sabzi Mandi jurisdiction by local police, CTD and Quick reaction teams under the supervision of SP CTD.

During the search operation 60 houses, 70 suspects, eight vehicles and 18 motorbikes were checked.

IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal Capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during checking.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have arrested 16 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs, stolen valuables, motorbike and weapons with ammunition and daggers from their possession during the last 24 hours, police said Saturday.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had asked the zonal police heads to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities.

The Shehzad Town police arrested two accused including a PO involved in murder cases and recovered 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, the Phulgran police team arrested two accused namely Khurram Shahzad and Natiq and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. Aabpara police apprehended two drug peddlers namely Ehsan Ali and Muhammad Latif and recovered 2410 gram heroin from their possession.

Moreover, Golra police arrested accused Khushal Khan and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession. Sangjani police arrested accused namely Muhammad Waseem and recovered 910 gram hashish from him. Ramana police arrested accused and recovered one dagger from his possession. Shalimar police team apprehended the accused and recovered 1,420 gram hashish from her possession.

Margalla police arrested the accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Karachi company police arrested a thief and recovered stolen valuables from his possession. Kirpa Police apprehended a drug pusher and recovered 1,170 gram heroin from his possession.

I-Area police arrested an accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Sihala police arrested an accused and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession. Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad capital police intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in order to reduce crime and arrest the culprits involved in it.