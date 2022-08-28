People are talking about

—- the fact that many marginalised citizens have lost their lives while thousands have lost their homes and livestock due to the flooding and one cannot help but wonder if and when the government and opposition, forgetting their animosity toward each other, work collaboratively in resolving the woes of the masses. People say this political circus must end, the affected should be given relief and the immediate focus should be on helping those living under an open sky.

—- how the term ‘House of cards’ can be applied to each of the buildings in Swat that were washed away by the floods in a flash. People say housing authorities, not only in Swat but around the country, should have strict regulations as to where buildings can be constructed according to specifications that are suitable to the location and the fact that multi storey hotels were allowed to be built along the river bank to rake in money is mind boggling.

—- the fact that Karachi feeds around 150,000 beggars every day and how these beggars not only steal motorcycle parts, petrol and side mirrors of cars, they make places crowded and uncomfortable for the public. People say rehabilitation centres should be built where they not only they get a proper place to live but are taught skills to help earn a sustainable living, as there is a dire need for making them a valuable asset of society to support the crippling economy.

—- how it is heartening to see that, over the years, politics and political discourse have permeated our society, thanks to social media. But, on the other hand, people say, what remains unchecked is the authenticity of information; intolerance, swear words and gloom that is bound to affect impressionable minds. The kind of void and existential challenges today’s youths face are unprecedented, hence the emotionally-charged discourse is not likely to make our young generation fully aware citizens of the world.

—- the sad fact sad that the quality of education most of our government schools provide is evident from the recently held ‘children’s parliament,’ which only had speakers hailing from elite or private schools, indicative of the intellectual and social divide that has been created by our flawed education system. People say hopefully future governments will rectify these flaws and students from government schools will be included to speak on the same platform as did those from private schools this year.

—- the news that municipal administrations have avoided using electric motors to drain rain and sewerage water to save fuel and how this shows the government’s lack lustre attitude and their overall inability to offer any form of support or relief to the people. People say every year there is widespread hue and cry during the monsoon season and the government makes momentary promises but instead of mere lip service, the provincial governments must take the necessary measures to offer maximum relief and support to the people. — I.H.