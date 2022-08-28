7 seeking visa on fake papers held

Islamabad : The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) of the federal investigation agency (FIA) have arrested seven people involved in human smuggling by using different illegal ploys depriving the innocent people of millions of rupees, a spokesman of the FIA said Saturday.

Five persons appeared for the visa interview at the Visa Section of the US Embassy where the visa seekers produced counterfeit documents to obtain the visa, the spokesman added. During the interview, the applicants disclosed that they have paid Rs4 million rupees to agents for getting visa and US immigration.

Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Islamabad took action and registered case against the accused under the Immigration Ordinance and arrested them.

Director FIA Islamabad Zone Abdul Jabbar said that citizens should be ensured that their documents are genuine and verified for obtaining any kind of visa and in case of producing illegal documents, they have to face prosecution if they obtain a visa through forged documents or misrepresentation.

Meanwhile, Cyber Crime Circle (CCC) of the federal investigation agency Islamabad, have arrested a deceptive hailing from Bahawalnagar, involved in offering jobs to the redundant people pretending himself as information director of the National Assembly.

The suspect offered a job of beautician to lady against enticement of Rs2 million and she transferred the bribe money through his bank account but the accused provided her a fake letter of the appointment. The CCC Islamabad has lodged FIR under PECA and arrested with concrete evidences.