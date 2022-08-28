CDA chairman takes notice of poor condition of Expressway

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Muhammad Usman has taken serious notice of poor condition of Islamabad Expressway as the commuters are experiencing heavy traffic jams every day.

The CDA Chairman while directing the engineering wing of authority to immediately repair damaged portions of the Expressway, observed that machinery should work day and night to complete the task. He also apprehended that broken side of the road near Korang Town might also result in any accident, therefore, it should be repaired on priority basis.

It may be pointed that traffic jams on the Expressway increase during peak hours in morning and evening times as motorists use this main highway ply between their resides located housing societies. Thousands of vehicles ply on this highway every day. Only a day before an over-loaded truck got its tie-rod broken in evening time and it took extra two hours to motorists to reach their homes.

Currently, the Expressway is also undergoing expansion and rehabilitation work, up to Rawat. The CDA chairman said that feedback from citizens was must to address problems being faced by them.