Ajoka showcases young talent

LAHORE : PILAC complex was abuzz with excited and talented kids last Friday. The occasion was the end of course event of Ajoka’svArt of Acting-Kids Edition. Two batches of children presented extracts from Ajoka plays for children, “The Last Tree” and “Band Gali Kay Bachay”, both on environmental themes. The performances had been mentored by Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem alongwith trainers Yusra Irfan and Nida Malik.
The children’s energetic performances were followed by dramatic readings of four original scripts developed by Art of Writing students under the mentorship of Shahid Nadeem.
The new writers included Sania Umair, Sameen Rafaqat, Obien Mayo, Sunia Dar, Umair Ismail . They were assisted by Ajoka acting and writing students including Fizza Tirmizi, Fahad Amir, Hassan Zaidi and Anam Jalil.
The event was held in collaboration with the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture. The PILAC Director General and note writer, Dr Sughra Sadaf distributed certificates to the students of Ajoka Institute.
She appreciated the contribution of Ajoka in grooming new talent.
Parents were overwhelmed with joy upon seeing their children perform with confidence, in front of a houseful audience. “It was a successful event with a humbling experience for the Ajoka team”, said Director Nirvaan Nadeem
Ajoka’s Art of Acting students are rehearsing a play “Jhalli” which will be staged very soon.
The new courses for writers, actors and children start in September and admissions are still open.
