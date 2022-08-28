IG orders effective steps for flood-hit masses

LAHORE : Punjab Police teams are busy day and night in relief activities in Rajanpur, DG Khan and other flood affected areas of the province on the orders of Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar.

IG Punjab has directed the supervisory officers to use all available resources to help and protect the citizens suffering from flood and to support the compatriots in difficult times.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that on the instructions of IG Punjab, in view of the flood situation, Punjab Police personnel are alert and active in all the affected areas and are playing their full role in relief activities.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Police, the police teams are taking measures in the affected districts in collaboration with the district administration and related departments. Additional IG South Punjab is continuously monitoring the flood situation and relief activities.

On the orders of IG Punjab, additional personnel have been deployed in view of the threat of flooding in the Indus River and Punjab Police relief teams have been deployed in the areas of Attock, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan and DG Khan region.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that additional police personnel are also deployed in river and mountain paths, sloped areas and uncultivated areas. While detailing police activities in relief work, he said that the police teams in DG Khan region have so far moved more than 13 thousand people surrounded by flood water to safe places, while the police teams from the flood affected areas have moved more than 5 thousand cattle have been rescued. The spokesperson Punjab Police further said that more than 15 thousand packets of relief goods have been distributed among the flood victims.

RPO DG Khan M Saleem said that all the river outposts of the region are on high alert and patrolling is also going on through boats. According to RPO Muhammad Saleem, police are informing the people in the low-lying areas of the Indus River and moving them to safer places. RPO M Saleem said that the police along with other departments are engaged in relief and rehabilitation works and in this hour of trial the police stands with its people.

On the directions of IG Punjab, additional personnel have been deployed in view of the threat of flooding in the Indus River and Punjab Police relief teams have been deployed in the areas of Attock, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan and DG Khan region.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that additional police personnel are also deployed in river and mountain paths, sloped areas and uncultivated areas. While detailing police activities in relief work, he said that the police teams in DG Khan region have so far moved more than 13 thousand people surrounded by flood water to safe places, while the police teams from the flood affected areas have moved more than 5 thousand cattle have been rescued.

The spokesperson Punjab Police further said that more than 15 thousand packets of relief goods have been distributed among the flood victims.