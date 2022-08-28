Consensus only way to get out of IMF economic trap

LAHORE : The only way to get out of the trap of economic sanctions of the IMF and other international organisations is the consensus on a 25-year economic development agenda among all political parties at the national level.

A network of economic

slavery has been encircled by the superpowers around every borrowing country and unfortunately Pakistan is a part of it.

Further, it is surprising that the IMF has not sanctioned the loan yet and the government has imposed another supplementary budget with additional Rs180 billion tax burden on the people.

These views were expressed by the participants in the Jang Economic Session on “Supplementary Budget before the IMF Loan Tranche”.

The discussants were Muhammad Ali Mian, Sajida Mir, Malik Jameel and Azeem Bari while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Sajida Mir said public expectations are high with present experienced government but the political parties’ rift is not ending.

She demanded the government impose higher taxes on the rich and end the indirect taxes while country could not be improved with improving the taxation system.

Muhammad Ali Mian said loans are conditioned to budget and supplementary budgets or one can say loan would be sanctioned when the powers controlling IMF would be happy with Pakistan. Our strength is youth, industry and agriculture, but unfortunately, we do not pay attention to it. Import of agriculture product in an agrarian country is highly deplorable.

There is dire need of charter of economy in the prevailing economic, political and social situation. The government’s prime focus is on tax collection from the general public irrespective of their financial situation.

Azeem Bari said after 75 years of partition unfortunately political parties and economic depression become the identity. Buying food items, medicines are beyond the reach of the common man. Regardless of the problems, rulers have imposed a political war on the country, political instability and uncertainty are increasing the severity of the economic crisis.

All types of taxes on solar systems should be abolished to meet the shortage of electricity.

There is need to construct dams on war footing to save billions of cusecs of water.

The water should be saved from being wasted and cheap electricity should be provided to the people.

Malik Jameel said that budget is the name of tax while commoners’ major part of salary is spent on paying taxes and utility bills. There is nothing for commoner in this country.

The increase in price of fertilizer and diesel made them out of reach of small farmers. The rice price has increased to Rs10,000 to 12,000 from Rs4,000 per 40 kg.

The price of the grain is low when it is with farmer and as soon as it goes to the market, its price goes up.

Heavy taxes are put on the general public so now salaried class can pay utility bills or eat two meals a day.

The government had announced increasing the salaries, but so far the institutions have not received anything from the government.