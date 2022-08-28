 
Sunday August 28, 2022
Lahore

Railways minister orders refund of tickets

By APP
August 28, 2022

LAHORE : Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed to refund tickets of passengers due to flood.

Presiding over a meeting at the PR headquarters here on Saturday he directed to take action against employees those who are not refunding. The minister directed the administration to send report to the ministry after inspection of railway installations on daily basis. Earlier, the minister was briefed about the restoration of train operation.

